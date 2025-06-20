Tickets on sale June 24 for two nights of high-octane action at the main grandstand arena

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair has announced that tickets to the 805 Country Rodeo Finals, presented by Hearst, and Monster Truck Takeover, presented by Slime, will go on sale Tuesday, June 24 at 10 a.m.

The 805 Country Rodeo Finals will take place on Saturday, July 26, and Monster Truck Takeover will take place on Sunday, July 27. Both shows begin at 7 p.m. inside the Main Grandstand Arena.

The 805 Country Rodeo Finals is the thrilling conclusion to the day’s rodeo action, showcasing top cowboys and cowgirls in events such as match roping, team penning, double mugging, barrel racing, breakaway roping, and more. Calling the action is PRCA Announcer Steve Goadert, while Brinson James Harris keeps the audience entertained all night. The signature parachute flag drop will once again open the evening.

The Monster Truck Takeover is crashing into the Mid-State Fair on Sunday, July 27, for one wild night of full-throttle chaos. Four superstar Monster Trucks — Hillbilly, Double Trouble, Monster Moose, and more — are set to tear up the track in an adrenaline-packed showdown featuring:

Best Trick Contest

Side-by-Side Racing

No Rules Freestyle

It’s full-throttle, high-flying action for the whole family — don’t miss your chance to witness the power, the noise, and the mayhem. One night only.

The California Mid-State Fair runs July 16 through July 27, and this year’s theme is “Off to the Races!”

For more information, visit midstatefair.com

Feature Image by Becca Sligh

