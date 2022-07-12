A 38 year old man posed as a teen boy online and convinced the teen to leave with him to Mexico

NIPOMO — A 15-year-old girl from Nipomo reported missing on July 1 has now been located in Tijuana, Mexico. She has since been reunited with family.

Alilianna Trujillo was last seen leaving a family member’s home in Nipomo on the early morning of July 1. Trujillo is from Arizona but was visiting family members in Nipomo for the summer.

During the course of the investigation, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Detectives were able to determine the identity of a suspect and a female accomplice who had befriended the victim on a social media platform for the past year.

The suspect is identified as 38-year-old Daniel Navarro of Victorville, CA who was posing as a teenager who had urged the juvenile to run away with him to Mexico. The female suspect is identified as 20-year-old Julie Le of Garden Grove, CA who is accused of driving Navarro and the 15-year-old victim from Nipomo to a location in Tijuana, Mexico.

Homeland Security Agents who work in the Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit assisted with the case in helping to locate the missing girl. Sheriff’s Detectives also obtained multiple search warrants for cellphone and social media account information which aided the investigation.

On July 10, both Navarro and Le were arrested as they entered the United States from Mexico. On the morning of July 11, Mexican authorities rescued the juvenile from a residence in Tijuana, Mexico. She has been safely reunited with her family members.

The FBI assisted with the coordination of locating and recovering the missing juvenile. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection also assisted with the investigation. The U.S. Department of Justice will be prosecuting the case in federal court.

