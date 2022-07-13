Floats, bands, horses, and classic cars among the entries earning awards

TEMPLETON — For over 40 years, the Templeton Rotary Club has put on one of the county’s most hometown event of the summer, the Templeton Fourth of July Parade.

Floats and entries consisted of classic cars, youth organizations, football and cheerleading teams, law enforcement and first responders, horses, and more. Judges pick their favorites of the day for each category.

Below are the 2022 Templeton Fourth of July Parade winners (in no particular order of importance):

advertisement

Most Patriotic — #55 REMAXX Success Real Estate

Youth Private Float — #2 Children’s Garden

Horse and Carriage — #36 “Piece of Me”

Flag Bearing — #30 Steve Harcourt

Marching Band — #20 Independence All-Star Band

Mounted Group — #80 Dancing Horses 15 riders Nate Santos

Car Club — #60 Clavo Cellars – 14 classic cars

Best Theme Float — #55 Shelby Subrink – Memorial

Antique Car Presentation — #63 Clavo Cellars

Youth Spirit — #48 Youth Football and Cheer

The Rotary said, “What a fabulous day, and everyone cleaned up around town, showing respect for our country.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...