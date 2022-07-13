Floats, bands, horses, and classic cars among the entries earning awards
TEMPLETON — For over 40 years, the Templeton Rotary Club has put on one of the county’s most hometown event of the summer, the Templeton Fourth of July Parade.
Floats and entries consisted of classic cars, youth organizations, football and cheerleading teams, law enforcement and first responders, horses, and more. Judges pick their favorites of the day for each category.
Below are the 2022 Templeton Fourth of July Parade winners (in no particular order of importance):
Most Patriotic — #55 REMAXX Success Real Estate
Youth Private Float — #2 Children’s Garden
Horse and Carriage — #36 “Piece of Me”
Flag Bearing — #30 Steve Harcourt
Marching Band — #20 Independence All-Star Band
Mounted Group — #80 Dancing Horses 15 riders Nate Santos
Car Club — #60 Clavo Cellars – 14 classic cars
Best Theme Float — #55 Shelby Subrink – Memorial
Antique Car Presentation — #63 Clavo Cellars
Youth Spirit — #48 Youth Football and Cheer
The Rotary said, “What a fabulous day, and everyone cleaned up around town, showing respect for our country.”