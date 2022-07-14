District submits declaration stating need for qualified educators

PASO ROBLES — The long-awaited Aquatics Center was once again discussed at the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District meeting on July 12.

PRJUSD staff requested trustees to authorize Superintendent Curt Dubost to transfer an annual amount equal to $300,000 for operating expenses of the aquatics center.

Trustee Chris Bausch requested to table discussion on the aquatics center, feeling it may be premature until they know they will have the funds.

He explained, “With inflation this morning now at 8.6 percent, recession looming … We might need that money to keep our schools operational at some point.”

Bausch’s motion to table the discussion died without a second.

PRJUSD has already entered an agreement with an architect to design the center. They reviewed concepts and estimated budgets on four separate occasions since October 2021.

The motion to appropriate funds was approved with a 6-1 vote, Bausch voting no.

Earlier in the meeting, the district declared a need for fully qualified educators.

According to staff’s agenda, “the Declaration of Need for Fully Qualified Educators (DON) is an annual form submitted to the Commission by California employing agencies as required by statute. The DON form contains the estimated number of emergency and limited assignment teaching permits that will be requested during the school year.”

In the document, the district shares its need for 10 educators (two multiple subject, two single subject, and six special education).

To help facilitate the need for educators, the district expects to have five interns.

The use of interns comes from the Provisional Internship Permit (PIP) for one individual. The PIP was created in response to the phasing out of emergency permits and became effective on July 1, 2005.

The permit “allows an employing agency to fill an immediate staffing need by hiring an individual who has not yet met the subject matter competence requirement needed to enter an intern program. Prior to requesting a PIP, the employing agency must verify that a diligent search has been made and a fully-credentialed teacher cannot be found,” according to the staff’s agenda.

The PIP was approved with a 6-1 vote from the board.

Trustee Dorian Baker voted no, saying, “I recognize the need. I am going to vote no, just because I want some pushback against the hiring of non-fully credentialed teachers, but I do recognize the need.”

The next Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is scheduled for Aug. 9 at 6 p.m.

