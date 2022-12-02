Paso Robles 36th Annual Victorian Christmas Showcase returns to Vine Street

PASO ROBLES — There is no better way to get you in the holiday spirit than the Paso Robles Christmas Light Parade and a stroll down Vine Street for the Victorian Christmas Showcase.

Brought to you by the Paso Robles Main Street Association, the 61st Annual Christmas Light Parade will be held in downtown Paso Robles on Dec. 3, starting at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Deck the Halls” and is sponsored by H & R Block and Bank of the Sierra.

According to the Main Street Association, “The traditional light parade marks the arrival of Santa Claus in downtown Paso Robles.”

advertisement

After the parade, you will be able to find Santa in the Holiday House in downtown City Park until Christmas Eve. The hours are posted on the Holiday House and on pasoroblesdowntown.org.

The parade, which starts at 7 p.m., travels north on Spring Street from 10th Street to 14th Street, east to Park Street, then around the downtown city park on Pine Street to 11th.

Each year, thousands of people flock to Vine Street in Paso Robles for the annual event for Christmas Carols, performances on the street, hot chocolate, and to feel the epitome of festive.

The 36th Annual Vine Street Victorian Christmas Showcase will return on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. After two years of a modified event, we are all ready to get back to the true Vine Street magic with the streets between 8th and 21st Streets blocked off.

Thirty-six years ago, our very own Holiday Cheermeister, Norma Moye, decided she wanted to have an old-fashioned Victorian Christmas. Her Vine Street Victorian home undoubtedly inspired her.

With the help of her neighborhood friend Grace Pucci, Norma came up with the Vine Street Victorian Showcase, which made its first debut in 1986.

“It’s been a dream,” says Norma as she looks back on her fond memories of the event.

Well over 10,000 people make it a point to visit the Victorian Showcase and have made it a family tradition. With snow, popcorn, hot cocoa, and grandma’s cookies, who wouldn’t want to take a stroll down Vine Street on this magical night?

There are a few more notable people who are ready to get back to Vine Street this December too.

Mrs. Claus wrote a letter to Paso Robles Press from the North Pole to tell us just how ready she is to be back in Paso Robles this December.

“I am very excited for Vine Street. I miss all the hugs and notes and letters from all my lovely children,” said Mrs. Claus.

Mrs. Claus and the big man in red himself will be at Vine Street this year and available to take photos and listen to all of your Christmas wishes.

And in case you are wondering, Scrooge will be back in all of his distasteful glory. Similar to his fuzzy green cousin, he will be just as charming as an eel and cuddle as a cactus as you remember him being.

He did, unfortunately, leave us with a message to relay to you all:

“I hate Christmas, and I hate you too.”

But don’t let old Mr. Scrooge discourage you. There will be plenty of holiday cheer to fill your heart at Vine Street this year.

“I’ll see you darlings soon when Santa and I come to Paso Robles for the parade and then for your beautiful Vine Street,” said Mrs. Claus. “Until then, be polite and kind to all. Lend a helping hand when you can and above all else, keep the love and magic in your hearts. Bless you all.”

For more information on the Paso Robles Main Street Association and their Holiday Events, visit pasoroblesdowntown.org/?fbclid=IwAR3jOGfam_p98Cm9wKWGaSeRYmx2Nwr1W77bAw74x2AX81yzIKwkxWt9NTo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...