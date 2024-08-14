California Coast Beer Co. brings home People’s Choice Award to raise funds for local scholarships

PASO ROBLES — In the name of food, wine, and scholarships, close to 900 people gathered at the Paso Robles Event Center for the 25th annual Paso Robles Winemakers’ Cookoff. Since 1999, the fundraiser has raised over $1 million for the Rotary’s Harlow Ford Scholarship Foundation, which supports local senior high-schoolers.

Twenty local wineries and breweries come together to compete for the coveted awards with a culinary creation.

This year’s wine-industry professionals included as judges were:

advertisement

Michael Cervin has more than a decade of experience in the wine industry as a writer, judge, and educator.

Lisa Pretty moved to Paso Robles 21 years ago and was owner and winemaker of Pretty-Smith Vineyards and Winery for 19 years and has published three food and wine pairing recipe books.

William Bloxsom-Carter served as executive chef and food & beverage director of the Playboy Mansion West for 28 years.

Sarah Schneider has been a wine, food, and general lifestyle writer for 27 years.

Meridith May is the owner of two national U.S. wine and spirits trade publications.

Co-chairs of the event are co-founders of Winemaker’s Cookoff, Vicki Silva and Sharon Ross. Silva shared that the community once again came out to enjoy the competitive atmosphere and great food, all for an even greater cause.

Winners of the cookoff this year were:

This was Sextant Wines’ third time competing at the Cookoff. Winemaker Alex Frost shared, “We did not place our first year, and we got second place last year, so we were very excited to bring home the trophy this year.”

Sextant served a dish called the Torta Buena Verde — a pork chile verde meatball, pork belly black bean spread, cilantro lime crema, and pico de gallo with a cotija crumble.

“We worked with San Miguel Bakery, and they made a mini torta bun for the dish that turned out incredible,” Frost added. “We came in second place with a gyro-inspired meatball last year, so we wanted to stick to the meatball theme.”

The original idea for the event came from Gary Eberle, and over 20 years ago, he started the event with Silva as co-founder. In their first year, they raised over $7,000 with the hope that the event would be just as fun for the wineries as it is for the participants. Their long-term goal is to raise more money each year in order to give out an increasing number of scholarships.

“I absolutely love this event; one of my favorites of the year. The event has a classic Paso vibe, big enough to create an exciting atmosphere but small enough so it doesn’t feel overcrowded,” Frost said. “For our production and hospitality team, it is a great way to come together and do something a bit different than our day-to-day. With harvest fast approaching, we love using this event as a sort of last hurrah before the busy season begins. Super happy to have brought home the gold this year and can’t wait to come back and defend next year.”

One of the only breweries in attendance, California Coast Beer Co. (Cal Coast Beer) teamed up with the owners and chef of TASTE! Craft Eatery Scott and Gretchen LeMiere. Together, along with Booker Winery, they brought home the People’s Choice Award. This was Cal Coast Beer’s third year attending the event.

Cal Coast Beer owner Rich Clayton told Paso Robles Press he originally found out about the event through his work with the Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club. He offered to pour beer at the event to help raise more funds for the youth the fundraiser supports.

Last year, Clayton was approached by the LeMiere’s combined forces, bringing beer and food to the Cookoff. This year they brought in Booker Winery to the team, and the trifecta paid off.

“It was a group effort, and we’re just having fun,” said Clayton of the team that brought home the People’s Choice Award with a play on their theme of Palm Springs. “It’s a testament to the idea that a community is going to come together — since the [event’s] inception — to raise scholarship money for local kids.”

It is clear talking to competitors and spectators that the Winemakers’ Cookoff spurs an intoxicating competitive atmosphere that is addictive to all that attend.

“It’s great to be around some of the top performers, and people who give back in the community and to be recognized by the local people for doing a good job just makes you proud,” said Clayton. “The fact that it is a local event, and the participants are all local, but the fact that the people who buy the tickets are all from here and they get to vote.”

The final tally of funds raised was not available at the time of printing. For more information on the Paso Robles Rotary Winemakers’ Cookoff, visit winemakerscookoff.com

Featured Image by Derek Luff

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...