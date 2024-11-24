PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department and Department of Emergency Services, in partnership with the City of Paso Robles Recreation Department, are pleased to announce that Santa Claus is making his way to Paso Robles. Santa and his merry band of police officers and firefighters will be visiting the community on Dec. 3 and 4 as follows:

Oak Park (30th St. and Railroad Tracks): Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Centennial Park: Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The community is encouraged to bring their families to meet Santa and local public safety personnel on these two special nights. Santa and his elves will be celebrating during this free event that includes hot chocolate, candy canes and of coursea photo-op with Santa himself.

