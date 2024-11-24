By Elisa Huot

Contributing Writer

Thanksgiving for Paso Robles will celebrate 40 years of giving thanks by continuing the tradition of a free community feast on Thursday, November 28, from 12 to 2 p.m. in the Centennial Park Activity Center. All are welcome to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving sit-down meal of oven-roasted turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, mixed vegetables, salad, candied yams, cranberry sauce, rolls, and house-baked pies at no cost. Started by Mildred Wilkins, an aspiring restauranteur, this gathering is made possible by the generous contributions of many organizations, businesses, and individuals.

Last year, almost 1,500 meals were served by over 200 volunteers, and numbers are expected to be larger this year.

“It is unique in the sense that you won’t walk down a line of people serving food,” says Event Chairman David Kudija. “A host will greet you before being seated, and then a waiter will take care of your every need. Your meal is served on real china, it is a true restaurant experience.”

In 1984, Thanksgiving for Paso Robles was born. It all started with a small holiday dinner at the Paso Robles Senior Center for 80 people who had nowhere to spend the holiday. The event has now grown into a true community effort serving over 1,000 men, women, and children at Centennial Park Activity Center. Each year the center is transformed into a large restaurant for a single day. The entirely homecooked menu includes oven-roasted turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, mixed vegetables, salad, candied yams, cranberry sauce, rolls, and house-baked pies.

Meals will be delivered to the Paso Robles Senior Center and the El Camino Homeless Shelter in Paso Robles. While delivery is an option for those who are housebound or without transportation, David hopes to rekindle the original mission of this event, “The roots of Paso Thanksgiving is people coming together. Holidays are about sharing food and company, and that’s what this experience is supposed to be.”

Pick-up and delivery options are available at thanksgivingforpasorobles.com or by calling (805) 239-4137 to leave a message. Be sure to include your name, phone number or email, delivery address, and number of meals.​ Deliveries will be confirmed via phone or email before Thanksgiving Day. The deadline to request delivery is 5 p.m. on Monday, November 25.​

For folks looking to get involved, Thanksgiving for Paso Robles is funded entirely by donations from the community and run by dedicated volunteers. All volunteers must be 14 years of age or older or 16 years or older to work in the kitchen and donations are tax-deductible.

David encourages families to help by delivering meals, “It’s a special way to build relationships and help people in need.”

He knows first hand. He and his wife, Karen, got involved 32 years ago as a young couple with kids. He perfected his turkey carving skills and she drove meals to hungry families with her little ones in tow.

“Mildred would buy sacks of potatoes, onions, and yams, 40 people would show up in the early hours of the morning with Webers to cook turkeys and crews would start chopping and peeling three days beforehand,” said David.

He remembers a well-dressed couple that attended the event one year, leaving a generous donation on the table. A woman named Glendoria would order two meals for delivery each year, one for her and one for her son. She would always be sure to call and thank David and the volunteers for the wonderful food, forging a phone friendship between the two.

These days a small group of core members start meeting in August to plan for the spread and how to raise the funds.

“They share a roll up their sleeves and get it done kind of attitude. We do this from the heart, we discuss how we can do things differently each year and newcomers are always welcome,” David said.

Visit thanksgivingforpasorobles.com or call (805) 239-4137 to donate or volunteer.

​​Dinner Details Sit Down Meal All are welcome to enjoy a traditional sit-down Thanksgiving meal at no cost from 12 to 2 p.m. at Centennial Park Activity Center, 600 Nickerson Road, Paso Robles. ​ To-Go Meals There will be a limited number of to-go meals available for pick-up. The to-go window will open at 1:30 p.m. and will remain open until 3 p.m. or until they run out of meals. ​ Delivery For those who are homebound, they have volunteers to deliver you a warm Thanksgiving meal.

