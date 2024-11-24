PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles announces two temporary street closures to expedite road repair projects funded by E-12 Sales Tax revenues. Detours will be in place, but residents within the affected areas will retain access to their homes.

Closure Details:

Red River Drive : Full closure between Golden Hill Road and Shadow Meadow Way. Scheduled from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6 . Detours will be provided.

: Full closure between Golden Hill Road and Shadow Meadow Way. Scheduled from . Vista Colina : Full closure affecting access to the Salida Del Sol/Vista Cerro Drive neighborhood. Residents should use Golden Hill Road or Rolling Hills Road via Salida Del Sol for entry and exit. Scheduled from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6 . Detours will guide traffic accordingly.

: Full closure affecting access to the Salida Del Sol/Vista Cerro Drive neighborhood. Residents should use Golden Hill Road or Rolling Hills Road via Salida Del Sol for entry and exit. Scheduled from .

