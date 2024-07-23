PASO ROBLES — The next stage of the Creston Corridor Project began on Monday, July 22, causing traffic delays. Construction crews are now working on an approximately 20-foot deep sewer line on Creston Road, from Ferro Lane to Tanner Drive.

Due to the trenching project, equipment will block traffic and flaggers will be directing cars. Only one direction of traffic will be allowed to flow at a time, so drivers should expect delays of up to 10-15 minutes.

All work will take place Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be no construction on weekends, but equipment will remain on site, with open trenches covered and barricaded for safety.

Drivers heading to the California Mid-State Fair should use alternate routes like the Golden Hill roundabout or Niblick Road to avoid delays. This phase of work will last several weeks. The timing was determined by the contractor’sschedule.

The City of Paso Robles thanks its residents and visitors for their patience as they improve the city’s infrastructure.

