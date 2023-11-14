PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Public Safety Center will host a Flood Response training for Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This session is tailored for CERT members who have completed the “CERT: Basic Training Course” and “IS-100.C Introduction to the Incident Command System.”

Key Details:

Who: CERT members who completed CERT: Basic Training Course. IS-100.C recommended.

When: Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Paso Robles City Public Safety Center, 900 Park Street, Paso Robles.

Why: Participants will learn on-scene management, Incident Command System (ICS), personal safety, and medical skills relevant to flood response. Topics include recognizing flood dangers, emergency management system response, and hands-on skills like sandbag filling and barrier building.

Instructor: John Spooner, Training Coordinator, North San Luis Obispo County CERT.

Cost: No cost.

To Register: Email northslocountycert@gmail.com with your intent to attend and include your telephone number. Further details will be provided upon registration. For inquiries, contact John Spooner at (805) 588-2172.

Non-CERT members interested in training should contact John Spooner using the provided phone number or email address.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...