PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Public Safety Center will host a Flood Response training for Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This session is tailored for CERT members who have completed the “CERT: Basic Training Course” and “IS-100.C Introduction to the Incident Command System.”
Key Details:
- Who: CERT members who completed CERT: Basic Training Course. IS-100.C recommended.
- When: Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Where: Paso Robles City Public Safety Center, 900 Park Street, Paso Robles.
- Why: Participants will learn on-scene management, Incident Command System (ICS), personal safety, and medical skills relevant to flood response. Topics include recognizing flood dangers, emergency management system response, and hands-on skills like sandbag filling and barrier building.
- Instructor: John Spooner, Training Coordinator, North San Luis Obispo County CERT.
- Cost: No cost.
- To Register: Email northslocountycert@gmail.com with your intent to attend and include your telephone number. Further details will be provided upon registration. For inquiries, contact John Spooner at (805) 588-2172.
Non-CERT members interested in training should contact John Spooner using the provided phone number or email address.