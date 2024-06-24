PASO ROBLES — A full-day closure of the intersection at North River Road and River Oaks Drive will occur on Monday, June 24, from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Morning commuters north of the intersection should take the posted detour via Wellsona to Airport Rd. Residents north of the intersection will be notified by the contractor.

Project Overview:

Location: Intersection of North River Road & River Oaks Drive

Intersection of North River Road & River Oaks Drive Scope of Work: Traffic control for north/south bound traffic at the intersection. River Oaks Drive will not be accessible at North River. A detour will be posted to Union Road, with neighborhood access via Golden Hill to Dallons or Golden Hill to 46E to Buena Vista Drive. Partial closure from Experimental Station to North River, accessible to residents and emergency vehicles only.



Important Notes for Drivers:

Drive slowly and be prepared to stop.

Follow all posted detour signs and directions for safe travel through the area.

Message boards with project details have been posted along North River Rd. and River Oaks Dr. to inform and guide drivers through the affected areas. This closure is part of the traffic mitigation measures for the River Oaks II project, aimed at enhancing safety and traffic flow.

