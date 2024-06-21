‘”Artsy Adornments” will be held from July 5 to September 1

PASO ROBLES — Studios on the Park is set to unveil a new exhibition featuring wearable art from 10 local artists. The show, called “Artsy Adornments” will be held from July 5 to September 1 in the Atrium Gallery of Studios on the Park.

The show will present unique, upcycled clothing and handcrafted artisan jewelry for all styles and tastes. Shop a selection of hand-embroidered and hand-painted garments, silk screened clothing, and more. Complete the look with unique accessories including beaded, wooden, and metal jewelry crafted by local artisans. The public is invited to the opening reception of the exhibition on July 6, with another reception on August 3, both from 6 to 9 p.m., featuring live music and wine available for purchase. To elevate the evening, attendees are encouraged to dress to showcase their own unique style.

Studios on the Park (Studios) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a creative, educational, and transformational experience to enhance understanding and appreciation of the visual arts. Studios on the Park realizes its commitment by making the creative process available to the public. Studios engages and inspires the San Luis Obispo County community and its visitors with a unique open studio environment. Studios features artists working in a variety ofmedia, educational programs for children and adults, and quality exhibitions by regional, national and international artists.A gift from the Up Front Gallery is also a gift to Studios — all purchases support the arts programming for children, teens and adults.

“Artsy Adornments” can be seen Sunday through Thursday from 12 to 4 p.m. and Friday & Saturday from 12 to 9 p.m. For more information on this exhibition, visit studiosonthepark.org/events/artsy-adornments/

Photo courtesy of Studios on the Park

