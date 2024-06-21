PASO ROBLES — The North San Luis Obispo County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is offering a 24-hour disaster preparedness course for teens, ages 13 to 19.

Classes will be offered at Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles from Tuesday, July 9 through Friday, July 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The final class will be offered at Paso Robles Fire Station 3, 2924 Union Road, Paso Robles onSaturday, July 13 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Students who complete the course will receive a Certificate of Completion and a Teen CERT pack, containing essential response equipment, including a helmet, vest, gloves, and eye safety protection. To register for the Teen CERT course, visit NorthSLOCountyCERT.org.

The Teen CERT training takes about 24 hours to complete, but the critical skills learned will last a lifetime. Students will learn to: put out small fires, conduct light search and rescue, assist those who are injured, set up medical treatment areas, assist emergency responders, identify and anticipate hazards, reduce fire hazards in the home and workplace, and help reduce survivor stress.

During an emergency, a Teen CERT could: organize volunteers, assist in evacuations, give assistance to survivors, provide damage assessment information, provide shelter support, and help with crowd control.

Teen CERTs can also help in their schools year-round. A Teen CERT could: participate in disaster drills and exercises, present fire safety education, assist in preparedness outreach, provide peer mentoring, and address safety issues in the school.

Feature Image by North San Luis Obispo County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT)

