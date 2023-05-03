The event is Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services and North SLO County CERT presents the Second Annual SafetyFest, offering music, emergency and disaster training exercises, demonstrations and hands-on learning activities by First Responders and the area’s top safety professionals. The event is Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Building on the participation of the inaugural SafetyFest, which showcased more than 40 exhibitors and sponsors, 14 safety activities for kids, music, dancing, contests, and career opportunities, the 2023 event adds state-of-the-art earthquake, fire, flood, tsunami, emergency & disaster simulation, crime prevention, and safety training exercises.

“We’re excited to bring back the SafetyFest,” said Fire Captain/Paramedic John Pricket of Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services. “This year we are expanding our educational and training exercises for all aspects of fire prevention, emergency and disaster preparation and response,” he added.

Proceeds support the North San Luis Obispo Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), a public beneficiary program (sponsored by Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services and funds managed by SLO County Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation) that educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact our community and trains them in basic disaster response skills.

“This event helps our local CERT program expand our training classes and increase our base of volunteers trained to assist in an emergency,” said John Spooner Volunteer Program Manager of North SLO County CERT.

“This year, we plan to offer additional disaster preparedness training for the public. In addition to the 20 hour CERT Basic training classes we will offer Listos, an 8 hour disaster preparedness class that is taught in Spanish, and a class in disaster preparedness for pets. Winter storms this year increased the need for CERT response, so we are going to increase the number of qualified team members. This will require the purchase of additional equipment, more supplemental training classes, and an additional certified instructor,” he added.

SafetyFest exhibit spaces are available in the Park for $100. Nonprofit spaces are $50. Safety-related organizations and businesses are encouraged to submit an exhibitor application. Bilingual exhibitor entries are encouraged and supported. For exhibitor applications and sponsorship opportunities, visit: safetyfest.live or contact Mark Elterman at (805) 305-5584.

SafetyFest sponsors include City of Paso Robles, City of Paso Robles Fire Department & Emergency Services, City of Paso Robles Police Department, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation, North San Luis Obispo County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and PASOSafe™.

