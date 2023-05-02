Weed abatement inspections begin May 15

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services would like the community to focus on steps residents can take to help their homes survive wildfires.

“The threat of wildfire is becoming increasingly prevalent and dangerous in California, posing greater risks to people and property than ever before,” said John Prickett, Paso Robles Fire Captain/Paramedic. “In preparation for a future with more wildfire activity, residents need to understand their role and actively take part in reducing wildfire risk. We encourage people to use and share NFPA’s wildfire safety resources with others in their neighborhood, on Preparedness Day and all through the year.”

Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services would like to remind residents and property owners about the City’s weed abatement program. With the heavy rains this year, it is especially important that property owners reduce combustible vegetation as soon as possible. Please clear all combustible vegetation, including dead leaves, weeds, brush, and tree limbs no later than May 15. Property owners should also remove excess trash, wood, and other combustibles away from their homes.

advertisement

More information on Wildfire Community Preparedness Day can be found at NFPA.org

Please visit the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services website at prcity.com/198/Fire-and-Emergency-Services for information about the department, Weed Abatement, and Wildfire Preparedness or call (805) 227-7560.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...