PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles announced for the first time ever, Teen Swim Lessons at the Municipal Pool, located at 534 28th St. Perfect for teens who want to gain confidence in the water, whether they’re beginners or need a refresher, the city’s swim lessons are designed to accommodate all skill levels.

Program Details:

Dates:

Session 1: June 17-21 (closed June 19)

Session 2: June 24-27

Session 3: July 8-11

Session 4: July 15-18

Session 5: July 22-25

Session 6: July 29-Aug. 1

Session 7: August 5-8

Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Municipal Pool, 534 28th Street, Paso Robles

Cost: $69 per session

Need-based scholarships are available to ensure all teens have the opportunity to participate.

Register online at anc.apm.activecommunities.com or contact the Recreation Services Department by email at recservices@prcity.com or by phone at (805) 237-3988.

The city’s teen swim lessons are ideal for building confidence and competence in the water. Whether your teen has never been in a pool or hasn’t swum in years, our professional instructors will provide a safe and supportive environment to learn and improve.

