PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) announced that Cristina Velasco has been selected as the principal of the Georgia Brown Dual Immersion (GBDI) School, pending school board approval.

In a press release from PRJUSD, it said, “Cristina is grateful for the opportunity to serve the community, which has been a significant part of her life journey. It is truly an honor for her to have gone from being a student in this district to now serving as Georgia Brown’s principal. Cristina has been an amazing asset to the Georgia Brown staff and students. Her enthusiasm is contagious, and we look forward to her stepping into the role as the new principal.”

The appointment is scheduled to take effect on July 1. Cristina Velasco graduated from Paso Robles High School in 2002. Soon after completing high school, she started her studies at California State University, Fresno, where she earned her liberal studies major and multiple subject credential. She returned to Paso Robles to start her career and raise her family alongside her husband.

Cristina has been a PRJUSD employee since the start of her teaching career as a substitute teacher in 2007. She taught Dual Immersion at Georgia Brown and Flamson. She began her career teaching third grade at Georgia Brown and immediately fell in love with the program and the community. In 2020, she decided to pursue her Master’s in educational leadership and management and her administration services credential at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. Soon after finishing the program at Cal Poly, she had the opportunity to step in as the assistant principal at Georgia Brown, where she has been serving the community for the last three years.

