Trustees approve donation of beach volleyball court for Paso Robles High School

PASO ROBLES — Farmworkers Institute of Education and Learning Development (FIELD) Adult Charter High School will be using a portion of the temporary campus after the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Trustees approved a facility use agreement with them at the Tuesday, Oct. 24, meeting.

The temporary campus, which is currently not in use and near Flamson Middle School, will be used as a temporary location for FIELD for the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year. Through the facility use agreement, the district will receive $500 per month per portable rented by FIELD. The charter school plans to expand in the future in Paso Robles once appropriate realty is found.

FIELD is a nonprofit founded by farmworker leader Cesar Chavez in 1978. They offer continued education and workforce development programs for underserved communities.

Trustee Laurene McCoy questioned security measures for the temporary school and asked if FIELD students are background checked since they are adults. FIELD Board of Directors President and CEO David Villarino stated that California does not allow FIELD to background check their students; however, there is security fencing around the campus already, and they are willing to work with the district to enforce further security.

The facility use agreement between the district and FIELD was approved unanimously.

Trustees also approved the receipt of the “Bearcat Beach Donation” from donors Allen G. Bowman and Garrett Theissen of Theissen Construction to complete the construction plans for three beach volleyball courts in the turf area to the east of the district office. According to staff, the donors have completed a topographic survey and plans that include demolition, grading, and erosion control, along with the installation of equipment for the new courts.

The new courts will accommodate the Paso Robles High School girls’ beach volleyball team, which currently holds its practice on a grass court. Athletes on the team expressed concerns for not being properly prepared for games due to not practicing on a sand court. Trustees unanimously approved the donation for the beach volleyball courts.

In an update for the Aquatics Complex, staff anticipates they will receive a “verbal” approval of the Aquatic Complex construction documents from the Division of the State Architect (DSA). The next step will be for the district to receive “stamped” drawings and specifications that will allow the district to put the project out to bid.

Trustees unanimously approved to move forward and bid on the project as soon as they receive approved drawings. Once that is completed, staff will bring a final recommendation for approval, including a Guaranteed Maximum Price to construct the project.

Later in the meeting, Trustees unanimously approved a Veterans Day resolution

PRJUSD Superintendent Curt Dubost introduced the resolution. At a meeting earlier this year, trustees requested staff to introduce holidays with their history so students understand why they are receiving the day off from school.

Dubost read the following: “America owes a great debt to its veterans. In 1954, Congress passed the bill that President Eisenhower signed proclaiming Nov. 11 as Veterans Day,” and continued to recite the history of Veterans Day.

The resolution also recognized the 12 Bearcats who died during World War II and that the War Memorial Stadium was named in honor of in 1947: Joseph Crettol, Raymond Dauth, James Farnell, Edward Johnson, Louis Patriquin, James Pearson, George Quintana, Robert Rogers, Benjamin Sauret, Donald Smith, Donald Steiner and Abraham Van Horn.

The next Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.

