PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) is pleased to announce that Emma Barker has been selected as the principal of Pat Butler Elementary School, pending school board approval. The appointment is scheduled to take effect on July 1.

Barker was introduced to the Pat Butler staff on Friday morning, June 7, and took the time to socialize with them. She has had the pleasure of serving school communities for more than 20 years. She began her career by teaching elementary grades and later moved on to teaching middle school English in Compton, California.

Over the last seven years, Barker transitioned to instructional leadership as a K-8 school principal in Compton and Orange County. Barker’s school received two California Education Awards in 2022 and 2023.

Barker is a mom to her 6-year-old Maui rescue dog, a Rhodesian ridgeback named Carl. She joyfully embraces her identity as a Duck and an Aztec because of her cherished alma maters, the University of Oregon and San Diego State University. Barker loves to watch teachers and students engage in learning. Baker enjoys strolling along the beach with her daughter and dog, finding serenity in yoga, and letting her voice shine through karaoke.

