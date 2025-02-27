Board discusses new position aimed at increasing from-scratch meals

PASO ROBLES — Students can look forward to getting some revamped and fresh meals after the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) Board of Trustees discussed a new head chef position. During the Tuesday, Feb. 25, PRJUSD meeting, staff presented the new position that is designed to increase from-scratch meals.

This position will manage the kitchen, production schedule, inventory control, and work towards from-scratch breakfast and lunches. According to staff, this position will not impact the general fund as the Food Services Department operates from its own fund. The position is estimated to cost $63,993 to $76,243 from Fund 13 (Food Service Fund).

The USDA allocated $23 million in Local Food for Schools (LFS) funding to the California Department of Education to support school meal programs facing supply chain challenges. This funding helps schools purchase more local and regional foods while boosting economic opportunities for small and disadvantaged farmers. Since the pandemic, supply chain issues have disrupted school food programs, making it harder to source nutritious meals. The LFS program aims to strengthen local food systems, support underserved farmers, and expand partnerships between schools and foodproducers to ensure fresh, healthy meals for students while fostering a resilient and equitable food supply chain.

The head chef position responsibilities include meal planning and oversight of the kitchen, allowing for more from-scratch cooking, ordering, and preparation for menu items, ensuring proper health and safety measures, food nutrition education and outreach, and farm-to-school initiatives.

Since the new position was a discussion item only, trustees did not make any vote on the position. Other discussions included one for a new job description for a College and Career Readiness Teacher on Special Assignment (TOSA),and job descriptions for a Coordinator of Student Support & Services, and a Director of Data, Assessment and Plan Alignment.

The College and Career Readiness TOSA supports teachers in implementing the district’s core instructional program, emphasizing high-quality Tier 1 instruction. They assist in developing, modifying, and implementing the Career Technical Education Plan, dual enrollment, and College and Career Readiness Indicator under the Director of Data and Curriculum’s guidance.

The Coordinator of Student Support & Services replaces the Safety/Attendance Officer role as part of the Educational Services Department’s reconfiguration. Reporting to the Director of Student Services, they will assume former responsibilities while taking on additional duties to better support school sites and enhance student services across the district.

The Director of Data, Assessment, and Plan Alignment coordinates academic planning, aligning it with the District’s Strategic Plan and LCAP. They provide and analyze data from federal, state, and local sources to support continuous improvement and accountability, advising on data use to enhance student outcomes under the Assistant Superintendent’s supervision.

The board unanimously approved Cheryl Parks of Templeton Unified School District (TUSD) as their chosen delegate for the 2025 CSBA Delegate Assembly Election. The board must vote for one individual to fill the vacancy and return the ballot to CSBA by March 17. Election results will be announced by May 11, and the elected delegate will serve a two-year term from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2027. The ballot also includes a provision for a write-in candidate, but trustees have decided against submitting a candidate.

The next Paso Robles Joint Unified School District meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m.

