Historic WWII-era theater celebrates its revival with a ribbon-cutting, live entertainment, and community tribute

NORTH COUNTY — After undergoing some extensive renovations, one of Camp Roberts Garrison Training Center’s most historic buildings, Victory Hall, was officially reopened. The reopening was held on Friday, Feb. 21, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an afternoon filled with nostalgia, entertainment, and community connection.

The theater, originally built during World War II, was the site of countless radio shows and live performances for troops, including appearances by legendary entertainers such as Jane Russell, Jack Benny, Bob Hope, Bing Crosby, Abbott and Costello, Edgar Bergen and Charlie McCarthy, Judy Garland, Dinah Shore, Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce, Rita Hayworth, and many more.

To mark the reopening, special guest Jim Marx, son of Harpo Marx of the legendary Marx Brothers, attended the event.His father and uncle, Chico Marx, had both performed at Camp Roberts. Other guests included Camp Commander Col. Brian Keels, Deputy Commander Lt. Col. David Hartshorn, and Museum Chairman and Curator Gary McMaster.

“Today, we formally open this incredible theater here after 17 months of renovation work,” said Hartshorn, who was the emcee for the ceremony. “This renovation was a joint project. It was a joint venture between PAC West General and the Camp Roberts Department of Public Works, along with some oversight and assistance from the California Military Department facilities and infrastructure team.”

The celebration featured performances by local singers from the Wine Country Theatre — Grace Anthony and Tara Brinkman, John Laird, and Jacob Shearer. Narrated by Cynthia Anthony, they sang renditions of “Sisters” by Irving Berlin, the famous “Over the Rainbow,” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone” by Richard Rodgers, along with a patriotic medley. Excerpts from Bob Hope’s wartime radio show featuring Jane Russell at Camp Roberts played, and displays from the Camp Roberts Museum were available to browse. Attendees enjoyed complimentary charcuterie, wine tastings, and photo opportunities with a WWII Army staff car.

“Welcome to one of the most historic structures in this camp,” said McMaster. “When Camp Roberts opened in 1941 as the largest U.S. Army basic training camp in the entire nation, there were a total of four theaters on the camp … However, this theater here has been the scene of more live shows and radio shows during its long history, as well as showing countless films.”

The theater, which once seated 1,000 soldiers, now accommodates approximately 500 after a $5 million renovation. Officials praised the newly refurbished facility, emphasizing its continued role in providing entertainment for service members.

Victory Hall has been a vital part of Camp Roberts’ history, offering soldiers a respite from rigorous training and duties.Former trainees at the camp include Hollywood icons such as Robert Mitchum, William Holden, Red Skelton (who wasalso Jim Marx’s godfather), Steve Allen, Bob Newhart, and Steve Reeves.

The reopening event was well attended, drawing a mix of military personnel, veterans, and members of the public, including Maj. Gen. Nicole Balliett, former Camp Roberts commanders, and staff from nearby Fort Hunter Liggett.

The evening concluded with performances by Wine Country Theatre and a tribute to the camp’s rich entertainment legacy. Officials expressed enthusiasm for the theater’s future, ensuring its place as a cornerstone of cultural and historical significance for generations to come.

“[The theater is] also an excellent venue for increasing soldier morale and welfare … hundreds of thousands of soldiers will be entertained for decades to come in this superb facility,” Hartshorn shared. “That’s what this facility means to us. It has happened for the last 80-plus years. It’s going to continue to do that for the next 80-plus years.”

To learn more about Camp Robert’s history and for information on how to visit their museum, visit camprobertshistoricalmuseum.com

Feature Image: (From left): Lt. Col. David Hartshorn, Rep. Jimmy Panetta District Aide Diane Zannotti, Kyle Smidt, Vince Hindley, Sergeant Major Mathew Adams, and Colonel Bryan Keels during the official Feb. 21 reopening of Camp Robert’s Victory Hall. Photo by Camille DeVaul/PRP

