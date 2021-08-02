PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles City Council has a regularly scheduled meeting for Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. for closed session and open session beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting agenda can be found online on the city’s website and will cover the public hearing to receive input from the community regarding the redrawing of election district boundaries as well as discussion on the pickleball courts to go in at Sherwood park.

With the reopening of California and removal of meeting capacity restrictions, the City of Paso Robles has returned to in-person meetings for City Council.

Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely. Out of an abundance of caution, seating capacity at public meetings will be limited to provide adequate social distancing for those inside the council chambers. Due to the adjustment in seating capacity, the city has taken additional steps to ensure community participation. These steps include opening the rear doors of the council chambers and if the provided seating inside the room reaches capacity the City will provide a speaker system outside so participants can still hear the council meeting.

If you would like to participate in public comment, you will be asked to come inside for that segment of the meeting and then return to your socially distanced area.

To participate remotely, residents can listen to the meeting live on the radio at 1230AM or livestream the meeting at prcity.com/youtube, and call (805)865-7276 to provide public comment via phone. The phone line will open just prior to the start of the closed session meeting and again prior to the start of the meeting. Written public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to 12:00 noon on the day of the Council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the agenda. If submitting written comments in advance of the meeting, please note the agenda item by number or name. If attending the meeting in person, please submit all speaker cards and correspondence for City Council to the City Clerk.

Upcoming meetings include:

• Senior Citizen Advisory Commission Meeting, Aug. 9, at 1:30 p.m.

• Planning Commission Meeting, Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 6:30 p.m.

• Downtown Parking Advisory Commission Meeting, Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 9:00 a.m.

• Library Board Meeting, Thursday, Aug. 12, at 9:00 a.m.

• North SLO County CERT Training, Saturday, Aug. 14, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• City Council Regular Meeting, Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 6:30 p.m.

