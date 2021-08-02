TEMPLETON — The Templeton Community Services District has a regularly scheduled meeting for Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 6:15 p.m. for closed session and open session beginning at 7 p.m.

The meeting will cover the Fire And Emergency Services Master Plan as well as the application to LAFCO to divest cemetery powers.

Public Participate is as follows:

ZOOM Phone Number: 1-669-900-6833

Meeting ID: 867 4799 7950

Passcode: 577090

Or Join the Zoom Meeting at: us02web.zoom.us/j/86747997950?pwd=akk3cmducm1lWUVlTW1CZGlpOHJlZz09

PUBLIC PARTICIPATION: DUE TO THE COVID 19 PANDEMIC, THE PUBLIC MAY ONLY PARTICIPATE BY TELECONFERENCING OR USE VIDEO LINK ABOVE.

The full agenda can. be found on the district’s website: templetoncsd.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_08032021-522?html=true

