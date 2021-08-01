Limited access library wines at a 5-course dinner party

PASO ROBLES — The library wines are out of the cellar, and in celebration, ONX Wines is hosting Dine in the Vines with sustainable Santa Ynez-based, Industrial Eats. The open-air feast will take place in the middle of their estate vineyard located at 1200 Paseo Excelsus in Templeton on Saturday, Sep. 18.

Presented in an intimate vineyard setting, the event will feature a meticulously crafted five-course dinner. Each dish will be paired with a selection of ONX Wines library and newly released estate-grown blends. The affair will connect guests with the origins of the wines while celebrating the culinary creations of Chef Olsson.

The evening will open with pancetta-wrapped white shrimp and wild mushroom-parmesan sausage hors d’oeuvres paired with a refreshing Tempranillo rosé under the vineyard’s “Wedding Tree.” Guests will then be seated amongst the vines while Chef Olsson and Winemaker Drew Nenow walk them through each carefully curated course.

The dining will begin with a locally sourced Santa Barbara Uni with avocado and orange and its accompanied Roussanne blend. As the evening progresses, attendees will delight in an array of sustainable dishes, including abalone with wild mushrooms, confit duck with fava beans, braised beef short rib with mascarpone whipped potatoes & warm chocolate soufflé cake with bourbon crème anglaise. Each with their meticulously paired Syrah, Tempranillo, and Grenache-based estate blends.

“We are excited to join forces with Chef Olsson,” said Nenow, “who has been a powerhouse in Central Coast cuisine for some time now. This is going to be an exciting opportunity to blend Chef’s artistic curiosities with our own and explore the depth in which wine and food can accommodate one another. You really can’t go wrong when pairing great wine with great food, but to do so on the eve of the Fall season at the ONX Estate is bound to provide the backdrop for an electric evening.”

Tickets are now available for sale for $190 per guest at onxwines.com/shop/events.









