PASO ROBLES — The Central Coast Cooking Show is back for its third season, kicking off with a live culinary experience on Tuesday, May 6, at Idler’s Home in Paso Robles. This month’s show features a four-course meal by Chef Andrei of I Love to Cater, expertly paired with local wines, and showcases the best of Central Coast food, drink, and hospitality.

Guests will enjoy an interactive cooking demo, floral displays by The Floral Parlor, live music from Jamie Rio, and a special spotlight on Hambly Farms. The evening also supports Honor Flight, a nonprofit that transports U.S. military veterans to war memorials in Washington, D.C., at no cost to them.

Proceeds benefit Honor Flight’s mission to honor veterans with the gratitude and recognition they deserve.

Limited seating available. Get tickets at: my805tix.com

