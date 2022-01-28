Tickets on sale for Paso Robles organization’s three marquee gatherings in the first part of the year

PASO ROBLES — In-person events are back in 2022 as the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance announced its calendar for all upcoming public events for the year.

The Alliance will be looking forward to events such as BlendFest on the Coast (Feb. 24-27), Spring Release Weekend (Mar. 18-20), and Paso Wine Fest (May 19-22).

Tickets for the three marquee outdoor events are now on sale at pasowine.com.

Also announced by the Alliance are the dates for the virtual Paso Robles Wine Country Auction (May 9-14) and an expansion of Harvest Wine Weekend as the entire month of October has been newly minted as Harvest Wine Month.

“New” is the term for Paso Robles Wine Country events in 2022 with new venues, new names, and refreshed concepts that will create memorable experiences for fans of the offerings from Paso Robles Wine Country.

Here’s a look at the exciting events scheduled over the next five months:

BlendFest on the Coast, Feb. 24-27

The only Paso Wine event dedicated to blends, BlendFest on the Coast celebrates wines of nuance and character derived from the sum of their parts.

BlendFest will give wine lovers a chance to experience a taste of Paso Robles Wine Country next to the Pacific Ocean. The event will take place in late February in San Simeon and Cambria with a selection of exciting activities, including various excursions that pair wineries with coastal experiences, a blending seminar, and winemaker dinners.

The marquee event of the four-day affair will take place on the Sundance Lawn at the Oceanpoint Ranch in Cambria, with more than 40 wineries pouring on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 12 to 4 p.m. Partners include Highway One Discovery Route, Visit Cambria, and Visit San Simeon.

Spring Release Weekend, Mar. 18-20

Formerly known as Vintage Paso: Zinfandel Weekend, Spring Release Weekend is a three-day celebration of the next vintage as wineries release their new wines. Attendees can taste the new releases at an outdoor walk-around tasting in Paso Robles’ historic Downtown City Park and enjoy wineries’ individual events like barbecues, vineyard tours, winemaker dinners, and more.

There are two ticketed events on Spring Release Weekend, both part of the New Release Seminar, which is a seated tasting showcasing six brands’ newly released wines. A winemaker panel discusses the vintage and how it’s reflected in the bottle. After the seated tasting, there will be a walk-around tasting featuring 40 wineries all sharing tastes of their spring release wines. Both events take place on Friday, Mar. 18 — the seminar from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and the walk-around tasting from 7 to 9 p.m.

Paso Robles Wine Country Auction, May 9-14

This virtual auction will feature up to 25 lots of specially curated items from Paso Robles Wine Country.

All lots will be one-of-a-kind and not available for retail purchase. The lots will include special verticals from winery libraries, dinners with multiple brands, overnight stays in exclusive accommodations, and exceptional tours created just for this auction.

Visit pasowine.com in April, ahead of the auction, start to view the lots as they become listed, and register to bid.

Paso Wine Fest, May 19-22

With a new location and new name for 2022, the Paso Wine Fest will be held at the Paso Robles Events Center with built-in amenities such as dedicated parking, concessions, restrooms, shade, and additional outdoor venues for enhanced experiences.

The event weekend offers visitors the chance to explore Paso Robles Wine Country with four days of wine tastings, winemaker dinners, live music, and more.

There are multiple ticketed events throughout the four days, beginning Thursday, May 19, with winemaker dinners at two popular Paso Robles restaurants, The Hatch and Thomas Hill Organics. Up to five wineries share their wines across the table at these very limited seated events.

On Friday, May 20, the Paso Starry Night Dinner pairs Paso’s best locally sourced cuisine with some of its iconic wines. This inaugural event seats up to 100 and is spread outdoors under a warm night sky.

The Saturday, May 21, event, the Paso Wine Fest, showcases up to 100 wineries at a walk-around tasting and seminars that bring the Paso Wine vibe into the Paso Robles Events Center for one day only.

Harvest Wine Month, October 2022

Harvest doesn’t take place over one weekend, so why should a celebration of harvest? With that in mind, the entire month of October is now Harvest Wine Month.

Wineries will create individual events throughout the month, and the Paso Wine Country Alliance will have every event listed on pasowine.com. Look for specialty tours, winemaker dinners, grape stomps, music events, and more.

This expanded promotion gives wineries the flexibility to host events when it’s easiest on them during a time when production is at its height. It also takes advantage of October’s exceptional weather when days are warm and nights are cool, a staple for Paso Robles Wine Country.

For all ticket information, visit pasowine.com.

ABOUT

The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance is the official trade and marketing organization that represents wineries, growers, and businesses in the Paso Robles American Viticultural Area. Centrally located between San Francisco and Los Angeles, along California’s Central Coast, Paso Robles Wine Country encompasses more than 40,000 vineyard acres and 200 wineries. For more information, visit pasowine.com.

