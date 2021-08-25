Celebrating our Communities Heritage since 1931

Les Stemper

Chairman, Paso Robles Pioneer Day

After the past 17 plus months, our community has proven once again that we are resilient. We believe our “pioneers” endured many challenges in their lifetimes and would agree it is long past due to celebrate our great community.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

And that, folks, is what we plan on doing! The first Pioneer Day was held on Oct. 12, 1931, and was organized by community volunteers working with generous donations of time, materials, and money. Their goal was to provide a day of community friendship and a commemoration of the heritage of Paso Robles and the surrounding areas.

The Pioneer Day Parade starts promptly at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, in downtown Paso Robles.

The parade route starts at 16th and Spring Street and ends surrounding the Paso Robles City Park. It is fun for the entire family. Bring your favorite lawn chairs, hats and sunscreen and plan on a memorable experience.

You can expect to see Antique Tractors, Horse-drawn Wagons, Marching Bands, Mounted Equestrian Groups, Youth Groups, Church Groups, Civic Groups, Floats, vintage cars, fire engines, military vehicles, and more.

This year’s float theme is “Blast from the Past.” Float entries are encouraged to represent the theme in their float decorations, and the best depiction of the theme will win a cash prize of $300.

This year’s Pioneer Day marks 91 years of our wonderful parade and activities. Through many hours of planning,

dedication, and fellowship, we are proud to look forward to another successful year. This event would not be possible were it not for our volunteers, monetary donations, material donations, and support from our community, local business professionals, service organizations, community members, and sponsors. It is quite humbling when you start to add all these things together.

We recognize there has been a severe financial hardship for many people personally and many businesses alike.

Support of ANY LEVEL is deeply appreciated. Your sponsorship is a vital part of the funding effort to maintain this truly historic local tradition.

Here is a link should you wish to make a financial donation checkout.square.site/buy/CF6Z4JWJYMXYSDPMKC3NSSMY

Special Dates to Remember:

Every Wednesday beginning Aug. 4 , until the Parade, we welcome you to join in on the Pioneer Day Committee Meetings at 7 p.m. at the Pioneer Museum.

, until the Parade, we welcome you to join in on the Pioneer Day Committee Meetings at 7 p.m. at the Pioneer Museum. Sept. 18 , 4:30 p.m.: The Pre-Pioneer Day Kick-Off Party this year is being held at the Estrella Warbirds Campus at 4251 Dry Creek Rd., near the Airport. A wonderful evening with Live Music and Dancing featuring Shelly and the Classics, a delicious BBQ Dinner, Silent and Live Auctions, Casino, and of course a beautiful Paso Robles evening under the stars!

, 4:30 p.m.: The Pre-Pioneer Day Kick-Off Party this year is being held at the Estrella Warbirds Campus at 4251 Dry Creek Rd., near the Airport. A wonderful evening with Live Music and Dancing featuring Shelly and the Classics, a delicious BBQ Dinner, Silent and Live Auctions, Casino, and of course a beautiful Paso Robles evening under the stars! Oct. 2 , 5 p.m.: Battle of the Bartenders at Cal Coast Brewery. Come support Paso Robles Pioneer Day at our guest bartenders, Robbie Boneso and Justin Brush.

, 5 p.m.: Battle of the Bartenders at Cal Coast Brewery. Come support Paso Robles Pioneer Day at our guest bartenders, Robbie Boneso and Justin Brush. Oct. 9, 10 a.m.: The 91st Celebration of Pioneer Day! Start planning your Whiskerino strategy, sharpen your horseshoe pitching skills, plan to enter a Float, practice for the Gymkhana, tune-up your Antique Equipment, recruit for the Children’s Cowboy/Cowgirl Contest and Pet Show, dust off the Old Wagons, coordinate with Family and Friends to attend, and/or come and help us on the Parade route!

On behalf of the Pioneer Day Committee, we Thank YOU, in advance for your generosity and support! We certainly look forward to seeing you there to join in on the fun!

For more information, visit PasoRoblesPioneerDay.org.

