Effective immediately, California closes some indoor business operations statewide and additional indoor operations in counties on the monitoring list for three consecutive days. The reopening rollback was due to a continuing surge of COVID-19 in the state.

As of Monday, 31 counties were on the state’s monitoring list, which represents about 80% of the state’s population. San Luis Obispo County is on the monitoring list but has not been the list for three consecutive days.

Effective July 13, all counties must close indoor operations in these sectors:

Dine-in restaurants (Outdoor dining and takeout are still allowed)

Wineries and tasting rooms

Movie theaters

Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades)

Zoos and museums

Cardrooms

Additionally, bars, brewpubs, breweries, and pubs must close all operations both indoor and outdoor statewide.

Counties that have remained on the county monitoring list for three consecutive days will be required to shut down the following industries unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up.

Fitness centers

Worship services

Protests

Offices for non-essential sectors

Personal care services, like nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors

Hair salons and barbershops

Malls

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related