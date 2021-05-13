New information for the case was revealed during the episode

On Saturday, May 8, 48 Hours on CBS aired an episode titled “The Disappearance of Kristin Smart.”

This episode comes as an update to season 33, episode 16, which aired Nov. 28, 2020.

Chris Lambert, the creator of ‘Your Own Backyard’ podcast, is featured in both episodes. He is highlighted for bringing the case forward, even given credit by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson during the infamous Apr. 13 press conference at the Cal Poly campus.

“It’s hard to take too much credit, but I was one piece of the puzzle that helped to make this all come together when it did,” said Lambert.

The episode was recut with case updates and began with the arrest of Paul (44) and Ruben Flores (80).

Kristin Smart’s sister, Lindsey Smart-Stewart, was also interviewed, saying, “It just amazes me, the amount of evidence that’s available yet nothing has happened. The day after my sister disappeared, Paul Flores had a black eye and scratches on him.”

New information for the case was also revealed during the episode.

Jonathan Vigliotti, a CBS News Correspondent, reported what was found on Paul Flores’ cell phone and computer when they were seized in February 2020.

Sources told 48 Hours that investigators discovered photos and videos of Paul Flores engaged in sexual activity with at least ten different women in various states of consciousness.

This confirms many people’s suspicions, including comments made by San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow made on Apr. 14.

Dow stated that the District Attorney’s office is requesting information from the public. They are seeking information about this case or other potential crimes that Paul Flores may have committed. Including assaults or other acts. It was alleged that the District Attorney may know of potential victims in the San Pedro area that Paul Flores may have met at a bar or nightclub.

On Apr. 19, a leaked bail report showed a statement made by SLO Deputy District Attorney (DDA) Christopher Peuvrelle.

Peuvrelle said, “Dozens of women have recounted Paul Flores sexual assaults and predatory behavior that document his twenty-five years as a serial rapist.”

Peuvrelle’s statement was then backed up when CBS News reported on Apr. 22 that Paul Flores’ DNA was linked to a 2007 rape allegation in Redondo Beach.

A pre-pre-preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores is scheduled for Monday, May 17.

The entire 48 Hours episode, “The Disappearance of Kristin Smart,” can be watched here.

