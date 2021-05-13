A special tribute made in honor of Det. Luca Benedetti and Stockton Officer Jimmy Inn

MONTEREY — On Tuesday, May 11, members of the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard participated in the 23rd annual Monterey County Peace Officers Association (MCPOA) memorial and procession.

The event was held to honor 21 officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. They also included a tribute to the two officers in San Luis Obispo Detective Luca Benedetti and Stockton, Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn, who died this week.





Tuesday, May 11, members of the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard participated in the 23rd annual Monterey County Peace Officers Association (MCPOA) memorial and procession.

Approximately 50 police cars and motorcycles from Monterey County, Santa Cruz County, and San Benito County agencies participated in this procession, which began in South Monterey County and ended on the Monterey Peninsula, where a brief outdoor memorial was held.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our brothers and sisters of the San Luis Obispo Police Department after two of their officers were shot in the line of duty today [May 10]. Unfortunately, one Officer sacrificed their life for their community today [May 10].”



Tuesday, May 11, members of the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard participated in the 23rd annual Monterey County Peace Officers Association (MCPOA) memorial and procession. Contributed Photos

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related