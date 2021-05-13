Can’t Wait To See You! 75th Annual Re-Do Scheduled for July 21 thru August 1

PASO ROBLES – After a year of a devastating pandemic that led to numerous cancelations of the county’s most beloved annual events, the Paso Robles Event Center announced on Monday, May 10, that the 2021 California Mid-State Fair is happening as scheduled!

The theme… “Can’t Wait To See You!” which is quite fitting for the year we have had shelter in place for most of 2020 on into 2021.

This year’s Mid-State Fair is getting ready to make up for lost time as they will be celebrating their 75th Anniversary a year later due to COVID-19.

The annual event will have animals, agriculture, live performances (more information to come), carnival rides, shopping, exhibits, and food… all happening during the originally planned dates of Jul. 21-Aug. 1.

As safety continues to be the top focus during this time, the Fair will be following all state and local health mandates regarding COVID-19. It is also possible that certain attractions will need to have reduced capacity, depending on state and local health guidelines in place at the time of the 2021 Fair.

Fairgoers will need to check the website before arriving for the most up-to-date information.

Admission tickets for the 2021 Fair will go on sale in early June and be sold exclusively online at MidStateFair.com.

The Box Office will not be open at this time. Specific programming elements, including live performances, are still being developed and will be released at a later date.

Interim CEO Colleen Bojorquez said, “We are truly grateful that we can once again invite our community to celebrate one of the great traditions of our area. From the entire staff and Board of Directors, we can’t wait to see you!”

