Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded with a rescue response to a man standed on an island

PASO ROBLES — A man was assisted out of the Salinas River early Sunday morning by the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services following heavy rainfall.

At approximately 6:00 a.m., the Paso Robles Police and Fire Dispatch Center received a call for a person stranded on an island with rising flood waters. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded with a full rescue response and utilizing specialized water rescue equipment to assist the person to safety.

The victim was uninjured and provided further assistance with warming measures to prevent hypothermia. Additional incident support was provided by the Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Ambulance.

The Salinas Riverbed is extremely hazardous during these heavy rainfall events and all residents are advised to not enter the riverbed.

