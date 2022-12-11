Due to Flash flood warnings per California Highway Patrol and Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY – Highway 1 is closed from Ragged Point (PM 72.8) in the south to Palo Colorado Road in the north (PM 61.5) due to flash flood warnings being issued for the Colorado Fire and Dolan Fire burn scars.

Rainfall is expected to exceed the threshold for possible debris flow in the Dolan and Colorado Fire burn scars. The National Weather Service’s flash flood watch was modified to a warning for this coastal area of Monterey County.

The closure was made in coordination with the California Highway Patrol and Monterey County.

Caltrans will assess conditions at first light tomorrow morning to evaluate if the highway can be re-opened.

advertisement

Travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

Road Information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too. Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://www.quickmap@dot.ca.gov

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...