PASO ROBLES — Effective immediately, the Paso Robles Police Activities League (PRPAL) is accepting applications for the Junior Giants Summer Baseball / Softball League. This is a non-competitive league open to boys and girls between the ages of 5 to 13 years of age.

Junior Giants is divided into three leagues starting with T-Ball (5-7), Juniors (8-10), and Seniors (11-13). Baseball and Softball games will start Friday, June 17. All games will be played in the evening hours between 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles.

The Junior Giants league supplies a hat, jersey, and a glove to each player that they can keep at the conclusion of the season. The league also supplies the other necessary baseball equipment like balls, bats, gloves, and catcher’s equipment. The Junior Giants League is free of charge for all participants.

Players and Coaches should go to gojrgiants.org to register for Junior Giants.

For more information, contact Paso Robles School Resource Officer Alex Ellis at (805) 227-7468 or email aellis@dcmccue

Featured Photo courtesy of Paso Robles Police Activities League.

