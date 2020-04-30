A statement from State Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham responds to reports of strict beach closures

Today, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) released the following statement in response to media reports that Governor Gavin Newsom is closing all beaches statewide:

“This is absolutely the wrong decision. There is no science and no data that backs this decision up or explains its rationale.

“According to our local public health officials, beaches on the Central Coast have been properly managed and folks are maintaining their social distancing. The decision may not even be constitutional, as Article X, Section 4 of the California State Constitution guarantees the public’s right to access to coastline.

“Public health officials agree that outdoor recreation is necessary and good – especially in times of stress and crisis. We need opportunities to recreate. Don’t punish the entire state because beaches in Southern California may have been too crowded – a report Southern California officials even dispute.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related