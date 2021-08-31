SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The County of San Luis Obispo (SLO) Public Health Department reported on Tuesday, Aug. 31 that due to the increase in cases masks are again mandated for indoor activities within San Luis Obispo County for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Exceptions include children under the age of two and individuals with medical or mental conditions which prevent them from wearing masks.

Penny Borenstein opened the briefing stating that she was sorry to have to again be here, but that two weeks ago, she had requested voluntary use of masks from individuals in indoor settings to help curb the increase in cases that were occurring. Sadly, there was not enough complicity from the public, and the cases in August reached 3543 in comparison with the 150 cases in June.

More concerning than case numbers are the surge in healthcare system, particularly hospitals with 11 more deaths and 8 more are pending final certificates, that are believed to be due to COVID-19. Currently there are 67 individuals in hospital with COVID-19, and 20 in intensive care. These numbers supercede any the county has seen so far, including the winter months. They are the highest they have ever been in this pandemic, and unlike winter, the county is fully open, allowing for a higher risk of transmission.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Borenstein then reminded the public of the good news that we do have ways to protect ourselves, including wearing masks indoors and in crowded settings, and getting vaccinated.

The Delta virus is almost exclusively the variant seen statewide, at about 98 percent of cases, and those numbers are similar within the county as well.

The county has updated the COVID-19 data with data showing the percentage of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from vaccinated as well as unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated individuals. Since the mask mandate lifted and the vaccine was made available to all on Jun. 15 unvaccinated individuals made up 77 percent of all cases, 86 percent of hospitalizations, and 79 percent of deaths.

Borenstein urged everyone to get vaccinated and wear masks, addressing that all of us want to stop wearing masks and get back to enjoying events and spending time with friends and family.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...