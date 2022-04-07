Christopher Gomez, Jr. of Creston; arrested for murder

PASO ROBLES — Authorities have arrested Cruz Christopher Gomez, Jr. (42) of Creston today at approximately 3 p.m. on St. Ann Drive in Paso Robles.

Gomez was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning at approximately 7:30 a.m. in the 9000 block of Goldie Lane in Creston.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of a shooting; when Deputies arrived at that location, they discovered a male victim with a gunshot wound. Medical aid was administered; however, a short time later, it was reported that the victim died from his injuries. The name has not been released at this time.

Following the incident shortly before 1 p.m., Paso Robles Police Department was dispatched to the 1100 block of Alamo Creek in Paso Robles. A female victim was reported to be suffering from multiple stab wounds. The female victim was transported to a local hospital.

Detectives began an immediate homicide investigation after the shooting and later identified the suspect as 42-year-old Cruz Gomez, Jr. of Creston. Detectives and Deputies started a search for Gomez.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, the suspect has been located and taken into custody.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff, there are no outstanding suspects in this case. No further information is available at this time.

