ATASCADERO — Two San Luis Obispo County business owners have been accused of sexual assault by multiple women. The accusations came to light after a former San Luis Obispo County resident came forward with her sexual assault story on social media one week ago.

Former San Luis Obispo resident Ash Riddell (31) posted to Instagram accusing Nate Abate, owner of Nate’s Barbershop in Atascadero, and Kin Coffee owner Julian Contreras in San Luis Obispo of sexual assault in August of 2012. Riddell said she felt more comfortable sharing her story once she left the state.

Since coming forward, several women have shared similar stories on social media, accusing Contreras and Abate of sexual assault.

According to Riddell’s social media, more than 31 other women have contacted her to share their own experiences with Contreras and Abate spanning from 2008 to 2019, with some of them being minors.

San Luis Obispo Police posted to their social media on April 2, confirming they have seen social media posts from community members sharing disturbing stories of sexual assault. SLOPD asks anyone with information to contact SLOPD at (805) 781-7312.

Additionally, SLOPD posted:

The City takes any report of sexual assault seriously and will investigate to the fullest extent of the law. Survivor support and resources are available in our community through Lumina Alliance at luminaalliance.org or their Crisis and Information Line at (805) 545-8888.

This developing story will be updated as new information is available.

