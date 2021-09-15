Attendees have a chance to win a “Passport to SLO” that includes local gift cards

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Get inspired at the Inspired Home and Health Expo on Sept. 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Alex Madonna Expo Center in San Luis Obispo. Admission and parking are free.

Connect with a diverse group of experts on ways to add value to your home and health and achieve the Central Coast lifestyle of your dreams. This year’s event features useful home and garden exhibits, daily cooking demonstrations, shopping, as well as a pop-up living room and dining room with luxurious ideas for your home interior. Enter to win a “Passport to SLO” that includes gift cards to Home Depot and a local San Luis Obispo restaurant!

“The expo will be following safety guidelines put in place such as wide aisles, one entrance, and exit, ten by ten booths so social distancing is built-in, wearing of masks indoors, so it is as safe as shopping at your local market,” says Lani Colhouer, co-founder of the expo.

Stop by for a few hours and discover the best in home improvement, health advice, and inspiration. Home and Health Expo exhibitors include general contractors, flooring, landscapers, kitchen and bath, cabinets, painting contractors, landscape designers, countertops, tile, granite, appliances, solar energy, synthetic turf, HVAC, garage doors, windows, furniture, mattresses, health products, doctor offices, local non-profits, mental health services, chiropractors, and much more all from around San Luis Obispo County.

Admission and parking are free. For more information and the Inspired Expos policies on COVID-19, please visit InspiredExpos.com or call (805)772-4600.

