Paso Robles High School Choir traveling to NYC with support from Master Chorale

NORTH COUNTY — The San Luis Obispo Master Chorale announced recent community outreach opportunities tied to the organization’s 40th anniversary and 2024-25 season. Along with a special celebration that was held on March 1, the season features three diverse concerts at the Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo, conducted by Thomas Davies, music director and founder, plus free educational community presentations.

In November 2024, the San Luis Obispo Master Chorale learned that the Paso Robles High School Choir Forte was seeking financial support to travel to Carnegie Hall in New York City. To make this dream a reality, the students needed to raise $90,000 to cover the costs of travel, accommodations, meals, and other expenses related to this significant event. Master Chorale members were happy to support the students, and the Board of Directors matched the funds donated by Chorale members, resulting in a donation to Forte of over $8,000. Music Director Thomas Davies, Board Member Brian Lawler, and Executive Director Katelyn Schiavone traveled to Paso Robles to present the check to members of Forte during their choir rehearsal.

The students and Choir Director Gaylene Ewing were ecstatic with the donation.

“Forte was invited to perform at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City in April 2025,” Ewing said. “This incredible opportunity is a testament to the dedication, talent, and hard work of our students. Performing at Carnegie Hall is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our young singers, and it is an honor that reflects their exceptional abilities and passion for music.”

Also in November 2024, Paso Robles Plumbing, Heating and Air selected the SLO Master Chorale to be one of three organizations in the running for a donation through PHA’s Community First program during the month of December.Friends of the SLO Master Chorale were invited to vote once per day through Dec. 27, resulting in an award of $500 from PHA. Board President Jeanne Potter, Vice President Carol Nelson-Selby, and Schiavone gratefully accepted the check on behalf of the Chorale.

The San Luis Obispo Master Chorale is grateful for the opportunities to collaborate with these North County organizations and help cross-promote outreach efforts with other community members throughout SLO County.

Then, the SLO Master Chorale celebrated its 40th anniversary on March 1 by honoring Music Director and Founder Thomas Davies and Accompanist Susan Azaret Davies in a special recognition event at the Embassy Suites Hotel in San Luis Obispo. Next month, the community is invited to attend the season’s final concert on April 27, featuring a performance of Verdi’s “Requiem,” a work that requires a full, powerful orchestra, excellent singers, exceptional soloists, and a dynamic conductor. Four soloists — soprano, mezz-soprano, tenor, bass — will join the SLO Master Chorale on stage to bring life to the masterpiece’s robust rhythms, majestic melodies, and considerable contrasts, sure to evoke powerful emotions alongside the liturgical text.

All concerts are given in Harold Miossi Hall at the Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo on the Cal Poly campus. Tickets are available for purchase at pacslo.org or by calling the PAC box office at (805) 756-4849

About the San Luis Obispo Master Chorale

The San Luis Obispo Master Chorale (originally known as Cuesta Master Chorale) is an auditioned ensemble that specializes in the performance of large masterworks for choir and orchestra. Members of the ensemble come from throughout San Luis Obispo County. Thomas Davies, music director and conductor, has led the performances since the fall of 1984. The SLO Master Chorale is proud to be celebrating its 40th Anniversary season.

Feature Image: Members of the Paso Robles High School Choir Forte and Director Gaylene Ewing celebrate as they’re presented a check of $8,000 to help pay for the choir’s upcoming trip to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Photo provided by San Luis Obispo Master Chorale

