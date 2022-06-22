Nicholas Christopher Ron, Jr. was sentenced to 28 years to life in prison

PASO ROBLES — District attorney Dan Dow announced on June 21 that Nicholas Christopher Ron, Jr. (date of birth 08/16/1996) had been sentenced to 28 years to life in prison for the March 15, 2020, first-degree premeditated murder of Trevon Perry (27). Ron also admitted that he personally used a firearm in the commission of the murder.

Trevon Perry’s family initially reported him missing on March 16, 2020. Within days of his disappearance, law enforcement began to investigate the matter as a possible homicide. An intensive, multi-agency, months-long investigation followed. On June 20, 2020, Trevon’s remains were discovered buried in the backyard of Ron’s relative in Riverside, California.

Ron was charged with murder, and nine others, including several of Ron’s family members, were charged as accessories to the murder for their varying roles in concealing the crime.

On March 15, 2022, Ron pleaded guilty to the first-degree premeditated murder of Trevon and admitted he personally used a handgun in the commission of that murder. Today, he was sentenced to 28 years to life in prison by San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Jesse J. Marino.

“No number of years in prison could be enough to adequately pay for Trevon’s senseless death,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “We continue to grieve for Trevon’s family and loved ones. Trevon Perry will always be missed and remembered.”

At Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Trevon’s younger sister and parents provided the court with powerful impact statements expressing their heartbreak at the terrible loss of Trevon and their frustration with the court process. They also credited the hard work of investigators in bringing the case to prosecution.

The case was investigated by the Paso Robles Police Department with the assistance of the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation, District Attorney’s Central Coast Cyber Forensic Lab, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, Riverside Police Department, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and California Department of Justice. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorneys Mike Frye and Delaney Henretty.

