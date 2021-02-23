TEMPLETON — Join in Templeton’s Clutter to Cash Community Garage sale.

Follow this link to Register your Templeton address as hosting a Community Garage Sale before Apr. 21 to be included on the map.

Maps will be published at 12 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 23 for this event, taking place Saturday, Apr. 24!

Templeton CSD recommends full compliance with Covid-19 safety protocols, including, but not limited to the below:

– Wearing of appropriate facial coverings for hosts and shoppers alike,

– Limit the number of shoppers at your sale at any given time,

– Spread out the sale items to allow for physical distancing.

Click here to see additional info.

