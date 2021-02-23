District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that criminal charges have been filed against former Morro Bay High School teacher and coach Tyler Dale Andree (24), for multiple sexual crimes committed against two minors between December 2018 and October 2020.

District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that 24-year-old San Luis Obispo resident Tyler Dale Andree (DOB 3/25/1996) was arraigned on one felony count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, two felony counts of contacting a minor for the purpose of engaging in a sexual offense, and two misdemeanor counts of annoying or molesting a child. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in the County of San Luis Obispo between Dec. 31, 2018 and Oct. 15, 2020.

“Our office will always use every legal resource to aggressively prosecute crimes committed against vulnerable victims such as these minors,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “If anyone in the public has information that would be helpful in this case, or is aware of any other potential victims, they are encouraged to call either the Morro Bay Police Department or the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation.”

The defendant entered a plea of not guilty during the arraignment hearing in court today with Honorable Judge Dodie A. Harman presiding. The prosecutor requested an increase in bail from $30,000 to $90,000, but this request was summarily denied by the judge. Mr. Andree was ordered not to be in the presence of minors while he remains out on bail. A criminal protective order was served on Mr. Andree to have no contact with the two minor victims.

A pre-preliminary hearing is scheduled for Mar. 24, at 8:30 a.m. in Department 8 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

The case was investigated by the Morro Bay Police Department and is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Danielle Baker, who is assigned to our sexual assault prosecution unit.

It is important to note that a criminal complaint contains charges that must be proven in a court of law by proof beyond a reasonable doubt. Every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Click here to view a copy of the complaint document. Click here to view a copy of the defendant’s booking photo.

Please contact Assistant District Attorney Eric J. Dobroth at 805.781.5819 with any questions.

