TEMPLETON – On Dec. 23, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office began taking a series of theft reports in the Las Tablas Rd., Hawley St., and Cayucos Ave. areas of Templeton.

Sheriff’s Deputies working out of the North Station began investigating these reports, which led to a possible suspect, 18-year-old Cody Andrew Smith of Templeton, whom they contacted on Dec. 30.

Smith was on active probation and was found to be in possession of several items of stolen property believed to be linked to the reported thefts. Smith was arrested and booked into the County Jail on charges of theft, possession of stolen property, and prowling.

The Sheriff’s Office is still actively investigating these theft cases. The stolen property has been returned to some of the victims; however, Sheriff’s Deputies are still working to identify some of the other recovered property owners. Anyone with information related to this case or who have yet to report a theft in the Templeton area within the mentioned time frame is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office (805)781-4550.

