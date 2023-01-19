It is believed the driver suffered from a medical episode while driving

PASO ROBLES — On Tuesday, Jan. 17, California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived at the scene of a car crash on Vineyard Road where a Paso Robles man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a Dodge Ram pickup was identified as Richard H. Clement Sr. (70) of Paso Robles. A CHP spokesperson stated their indications are that the “driver suffered a medical episode prior to driving off of the roadway.”

According to the CHP report, Clement was driving westbound on HWY 46, west of Bethel Road. He then swerved onto the eastbound lane and into the shoulder and onto a dirt embankment west of Castero Cellars. After traveling through the embankment, Clement’s vehicle traveled back into the eastbound lane of HWY 46 and then into another embankment near Tooth and Nail Winery, where the vehicle eventually came to a stop.

An off duty peace officer and California State Park Ranger arrived on the scene and began to assist the driver. Despite life-saving efforts, Clement was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident continues to be investigated by CHP.

