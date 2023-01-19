Contest is now through January; top three winners will receive cash prizes

PASO ROBLES — Visitors to the outdoor dreamscape exhibit “Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio” in Paso Robles are invited to participate in Sensorio’s first-ever photo contest, now through Jan. 31.

A cash prize for 1st Place ($1,000), 2nd Place ($500), and 3rd Place ($250) will be awarded to the top photos of Sensorio’s two current exhibits: “Field of Light” and “Light Towers.” The exhibit has recently refurbished and expanded its stunning “Field of Light” by Bruce Munro, adding 42,000 glowing orbs to its existing 58,000, creating a field now featuring 100,000 stemmed spheres lit by fiber-optics which gently illuminate the landscape in subtle blooms of morphing color — making it the world’s largest “Field of Light” installation. It is complemented by a second work by Munro, “Light Towers,” located adjacent to the “Field of Light.”

Featuring 69 towers composed of more than 17,000 wine bottles, illuminated with glowing optic fibers whose colors evolve to an ethereal musical score, “Light Towers” celebrates Paso Robles’s extensive wine country environs. “Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio” is currently open from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Friday/Saturday evening (view full schedule of days/hours below) and will continue in residence. “Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio” is located at Sensorio, 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles.

advertisement

For tickets and more information, the public may visit sensoriopaso.com.

To enter the Photo Contest, guests are invited to submit their most compelling image, shot without flash, via Google Forms at this link: bit.ly/SensorioJan2023Contest.

Only one image of each exhibit (“Field of Light” and “Light Towers”) per entrant will be accepted. The Photo Contest ends at midnight, Jan. 31, with winners announced on Feb. 6. To be considered, images must also be posted on the participant’s public Instagram account. The top five photos (of each exhibit) with the most likes will be posted on Sensorio’s Instagram (@sensoriopaso) for the final poll — live for 24 hours only.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...