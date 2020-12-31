PASO ROBLES – Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce Danna Stroud has joined their team as the new Government Affairs and Public Policy Coordinator.

Prior to joining the Chamber Stroud was the Executive Director of Travel Paso for the last two and half years.

Being raised in Paso Robles and having over 30 years of experience in the tourism and recreation industries, Stroud brings her deep connections with the community now to the Chamber.

Stroud joined the Chamber team back in October of this year, but due to the pandemic and continued restrictions, the Chamber is just now announcing her arrival.

Gina Fitzpatrick, President/CEO, said, “Danna brings an extensive knowledge of our community. She knows the key players! Her enthusiasm for a thriving economy and commitment to keeping Paso strong will be evident in her efforts.”

Throughout her career, Stroud has advocated for change and helped frame policy and legislative issues at local and state levels.

Stroud’s position at the Chamber was created after a survey of chamber members concluded a need for increased advocacy efforts.

“Advocacy is of high importance to the Chamber, and it has always been my intention to hire a dedicated government affairs liaison to work on behalf of our business community. Throughout this pandemic, this need became even more apparent, and multiple conversations and surveys have shown this was the opportune time to move ahead. Danna and I have had an exceptional working relationship over the years, and I jumped on the opportunity to bring her on board,” Fitzpatrick said.

With Stroud’s new position, she will analyze and advise on local, regional, and state issues relevant to the Paso Robles business community.

“Danna will develop communication channels that inform businesses about policy matters which may affect them. She will focus on local regulations, economic crisis response and represent our Chamber members at local, state, and national levels,” said Fitzpatrick.

When asked how Stroud will benefit the Chamber, Fitzpatrick replied, “It is imperative that one dedicated individual monitors issues and potential regulations, along with ongoing changes and guidelines. This will not only benefit the Chamber and its members, but the community as a whole as the Chamber continues to be the voice of business.”

