On Saturday evening at approximately 8 p.m., the California Highway Patrol San Luis Obispo (CHP SLO) responded to reports of a crash northbound Highway 101 near Santa Barbara Road in Atascadero.

CHP later confirmed at least two vehicles were involved in the crash. No details on the number of people hurt nor the extent of their injuries; however, according to reports, at least two people were lying on the ground on the right side of the road.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff confirmed a coroner was requested at the scene.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

This is a developing story; we will update as information becomes available.

