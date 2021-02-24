The American History Youth Contest promotes honoring American history throughout the year

PASO ROBLES — Two local students who won the National Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), El Paso de Robles Chapter American History Contest, won at the District level.

The purpose of the American History Youth Contest is to promote American history throughout the year by honoring significant historical people, places, dates, and events. The committee conducts the American History Essay Contest, the DAR Good Citizens, and the DAR Youth Citizenship Contest. All contests are open to students in public, private, parochial schools, and registered home-study programs.

Last year, students from fifth through eighth grade were invited to participate in the American History Contest by writing an essay on “The Boston Massacre” and were presented with awards this Feb.

Kate Nicholson, daughter of Cynthia and Jed Nicholson, won at the seventh-grade level. Nicholson attends Templeton Middle School. The award was presented by Lida Lucas, Linda Wood, and Betsy Beatty at Nicholson’s home on Thursday, Feb 18.

Kylie Lefler, daughter of Kera and Sky Waters, won the eighth-grade level. Lefler attends Cappy Culver Middle School. Dawn Byrd-Beresovoy of NSDAR California State presented the award at Cappy Culver on Wednesday, Feb 17.

Also presenting the award were Regent Lisa Wood, Recording Secretary Linda Wood, Correspondent Secretary Sharon Wilson, Parliamentarian Lida Lucas, and Registrar Betsy Beatty.

Both Nicholson and Lefler won first place in the District competition, which includes the area from Northern Ventura County to Monterey County. They were each presented with a certificate and a check for $25.

Their entries have now been sent to the State level where if chosen; they would receive a trip to Washington D.C., included with their parents and history teacher.

About NSDAR

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s service organization with more than one million members who have joined the organization since its founding in 1890. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit DAR.org.

